Who Were the Highest Paid WWE Superstars of 2017?

As WWE continues it’s global conquest, it’s sucking in money at an unprecedented rate. This means that WWE Superstars salaries are reaching a lucrative land, and the highest grossing wrestlers are now being paid like CEO’s.

Forbes put together a top ten of WWE’s highest paid wrestlers, along with their estimated salaries. So if you’ve ever been curious as to what your favorite grappler makes in a year, today is your lucky day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Enjoy!

10. Kevin Owens ($2 million)

Kevin Owens 2017 turned out to be the loudest of his careeer—and luckily for KO, that bang did quite well for his buck.

Owens opened 2017 as Universal Champion that momentum swung him into a red-hot WrestleMania feud with Chris Jericho. That victory set the tone for KO’s big year as he wrestled in 11 pay-per-views in 2017—a tie for the most by any WWE Superstar.

9. Dean Ambrose ($2.2 million)

Despite not making WrestleMania 33’s main card, Ambrose is proof that his Shield credentials still boost pay stubs.

His refurbished friendship with Seth Rollins provided some of the better moments of 2017 and proved to be the launching point for a full board Shield reunion. This meant plenty of extra dough for the Lunatic Fringe.

8. The Undertaker ($2.5 million)

The Deadman had a stupendous year having only wrestled just one time yet still cracked the top 10 best paid WWE Superstars.

Now, that’s a ratio to dream about!

7. Seth Rollins ($2.7 million)

Rollins is another Shield brethren who will can attest to the monetary benefits of being a Hound of Justice. Rollins missed a chunk of 2017 with a knee injury but since his return, WWE has made a concerted effort to keep him on fans’ minds.

And that keep Rollins’ bank account fat.

6. Randy Orton ($2.9 million)

A turn with the WWE Championship along with a summer-long main event feud with Jinder Mahal boosted Orton’s paychecks considerably. However, we’d be willing to bet that given his Hall of Fame resume, the floor for his salary probably starts at $2 million.

5. Triple H ($3.2 million)

Considering his status as a WWE Executive his plug-and-play main event persona, Triple H was a lock for this list. Even more, he’s the safest bet to be in this top ten for the next 40 years.

4. AJ Styles ($3.5 million)

Perhaps no one had more success in 2017 than AJ Styles. Having two stints with both WWE Championship and the US Championship, Styles proves that WWE gold equals dollar green.

3. Roman Reigns ($4.3 million)

You knew there was no way The Big Dog would miss the list. Despite only having a brief stint as Intercontinental Champion, Reigns dominated WWE programming as a perpetual main eventer. Like Triple H, Reigns will be a staple on this list for years to come.

2. Brock Lesnar ($6.5 million)

While The Undertaker may have the perfect work: money ratio, Lesnar is far behind.

The Beast Incarnate has held the Universal Championship for a consecutive year along with main eventing every show he worked. Hate it or love it, but Brock Lesnar is well paid.

1. John Cena ($10 million)

Despite losing loads of high profile matches, John Cena is still king of WWE. And if he’s not, he’s still the most active WWE Superstar in Hollywood (not counting The Rock). Hosting awards shows and now landing prominent movie roles, John Cena’s cash flow comes just as steadily from acting as it does from WWE matches.

However, he still has a long way to go to catch up with his friend and rival, The Rock, who clocked in $65 million in 2017.