WWE Releases High School Yearbook Superlatives

WWE must have been feeling nostalgic this week as they released their version of a high school yearbook. On top of featuring every WWE Superstar, the yearbook assigned the highly coveted superlatives.

While none of us here at Pop Culture won any of these back in our glory days, (we sincerely hope you did) we won’t hold any resentment towards the lucky Superstars who earned acknowledgment.

So which male and female WWE Superstars nabbed awards like Most Talkative and Most Likely to Succeed? Which Superstars got robbed of their moment of glory?

Have a look!

Most Talented

Few would argue Seth Rollins’ ability to perform. There’s a reason why he won his first WWE Championship before the rest of his Shield brothers. Rollins was a slam dunk for the WWE Yearbook Yearbook’s Most Talented superlative.

Becky Lynch is also quite the talent. However as good as she is, she’s been focusing her ability of the art of camouflage and disappearing. Where’d you go, Becky?

Most Likely To Be Found At The Gym

We’re firm believers here at Pop Culture that Naomi would wreck the majority of American men in a bar fight. To say she’s in great shape would be an insult.

For Mahal, his physique has been one of the bigger talking points in WWE. In a short amount of time, Jinder went from a doughy bodied competitor to someone who could play the lead in the next installment of 300.

Most Unique

Shinsuke Nakamura was a slam dunk for this category. Him winning Most Unique was about as suspenseful as Hulk Hogan winning the Best Leg Drop award.

For Alicia, WWE must be pointing to her backstage personality. Because as of 2017, unique probably isn’t the first word that comes to mind to describe her. Either way congrats!

Most Likely to Succeed?

Is WWE trying to tell us something here?

There’s no doubting that WWE is behind both Carmella and Jason Jordan. AS we all know, Carmella becomes the 1st ever Women’s MITB winner and Jordan was the result of one of WWE most carefully crafted story lines n recent memory.

The two are already on an accelerated path. 2018 could be a big year for them both.

Most Talktative

Man, has WWE gone so cold on Enzo Amore that they can’t even give him a make believe award?

It’s not like Enzo got snubbed by Finn Balor – this is Paul Heyman. The Advocate has probably held the title of Most Talkative for 20 years or so.

Bliss may one day have a dominate reign like Heyman when it comes to words. In just a short amount of time Bliss has become the greatest talker in the history of women’s wrestling.

Most Athletic

We dare you to name a more deserving Superstar to replace Styles or Flair. At 40-years old, Styles still moves like a 21-year old trapeze artist. Amongst the wrestling community, Styles is still thought to be the greatest in-ring performer alive.

For Charlotte, all you really need to see is her moon sault. As she perfectly archs in an immaculate rotation, a tear may come to your eye. Charlotte is the truth.

Most Popular

Sasha Banks’ popularity is undeniable. Earlier this summer she was nominated for the Teens Choice Award for Best Female Athlete alongside Simone Biles and Serena Williams. While she didn’t win, it was quite the acknowledgment.

Cena may be one of the most popular humans on the planet, let alone WWE. Unles you ask Romans Reigns, of course.