WWE Hall Of Famer Apologizes For Facebook Rant

Road Warrior Animal was on the receiving end of a lot of bad press today after his Facebook rant against Muslims and Mexicans went viral. Animal appeared to be outraged by the Grammy performance of A Tribe Called Quest and posted his thoughts Sunday night. In it, he said “Having people of color Muslim and Mexican come on stage, are you that stupid and can not see that where all the drugs are coming from?”

After the backlash, Animal posted an apology which blamed his tirade on spellcheck and grammar.

“After reading what my post last night on the Grammys I see that I misspoken and I am embarrassed. What I wrote is not what I was trying to get across.

I should always do spellcheck on the manner in which I send my messages and I don’t for that, I am sorry , I was stupid. What I wrote by no means reflects how I actually feel, I am not a racist or a bigot or think things happen in certain parts of the country and they don’t happen anywhere else.

I am a realist I should’ve should’ve chosen my words more wisely for that I apologize. I feel horrible for hurting anyones feelings.

I have nothing against people of color, I have nothing against people of Muslim faith, I have nothing against people of Mexico, I have nothing against anybody. I was just making a statement about a song that I did not like that’s all.

I should’ve double checked my post. I should’ve checked my grammar and should have made certain aim what I was trying to say would come across that way. I made a simple mistake and regret it. I wrote it like a run on sentence.

I know it looks like I’m saying these people of certain backgrounds do certain things and I by no means feel that way, so if I offended anyone I apologize.

I should know better, you know we all at one time or another get thought in our heads that we want to put in print that when we think it sounds like what we want to say is coming out and after we read it we go omg, that’s what I did this morning.

It was a mistake I love and respect everyone I could care less if a persons origin or his or her beliefs as long as we all respect each other that’s all that matters.

Once again I apologize.

Thanks for understanding.”

You can read Animal’s entire original post here and watch A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammys performance here.

