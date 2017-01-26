Goldberg Explains His Bizarre RAW Performance

Last night on RAW, Goldberg emerged from his dressing room for his signature entrance covered in sweat, water and a bleeding forehead. The strange sight was explained by the WWE commentating team who noted that the bleeding was due to Goldberg’s ceremonial pre-show headbutt of his dressing room door. Considering the cameras never see Goldberg do this, it’s surprising that a 50 year old man would be headbutting a door for his own enjoyment.

While the crimson mask was a bit odd, the bigger problem was that Goldberg seemed to forget his lines and needed to restart his promo three different times.

Today, Goldberg took to Instagram to comment on the mishap.

Going out a limb …. but I’m putting the pre match headbutt on the shelf for now… kinda made me a bit loopy out there. #learnfromurmistakes #whosnext #every1isnext #royalrumble @wwe A photo posted by GOLDBERG (@goldberg95) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:13am PST

Probably a good idea, Goldberg.

