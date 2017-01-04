WWE: Goldberg And Roman Reigns Unite Against Braun Strowman To End RAW!

RAW finished the first show of the new year in a big way! Roman Reigns and Goldberg united to hit the monster Braun Strowman with an epic double spear as RAW came to a close.

Mick Foley opened RAW by announcing that Kevin Owens would host his first Kevin Owens Show tonight on RAW with Goldberg as his inagural guest. As Owens and Jericho bantered back and forth about Y2J entering into the Rumble, Goldberg's music hit to bring the former WCW champion out of the back to a thunderous GOLDBERG chant from the Tampa faithful.

After emerging from the fireworks, the man who defeated Brock Lesnar in 86 seconds emerged to stare down the two men who have been running RAW for the past 5 months.

Goldberg then told Jericho that if he was entering the Rumble that meant that he wasn't next, he was first. Owens refused to back down from Goldberg but the two were interrupted by a returning Paul Heyman.

The situation became even more intense when Roman Reigns entered to stare down Goldberg and were interrupted by the monster Braun Strowman!

Strowman staked his claim for winning the Royal Rumble before entering the ring. After sharing a knowing glance, Goldberg and Roman Reigns hit the monster with a double spear to send him rolling out of the ring and give the WWE Universe a goosebump inducing moment between the two icons!

It's anybody's guess who will win this year's Royal Rumble, but it is already shaping up to be one of the most star studded in the history of the WWE!

