WWE: Former Champion Returning To Smackdown LIVE

In a possible spoiler for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, PWInsider.com reports that a former champion in WWE is expected to return to TV. According to the report published late Monday night, former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James will make her return at the FedEx Forum tonight in Memphis.

WWE reportedly offered a multi-year deal to James after her NXT Takeover: Toronto match against Asuka back in November.

Mickie James is a five time Women’s Champion and one time Divas Champion. She left the WWE in 2010 and spent the last few years in TNA, winning several Knockout championships along the way.

It is nice to see the WWE put some stock in a female over the age of 35. At age 37, Mickie will be the oldest competitor on the female WWE roster.

Will you be happy to see Mickie James in the championship mix on Smackdown LIVE?

