Did WWE Accidentally Reveal Extreme Rules Angle?

Heading into Extreme Rules, no one is quite sure who will emerge as the first challenger to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. While the WWE has been playing a good game of portraying each of the Fatal Five Way challengers equally, they may have accidentally revealed an advantage for one man (or demon) in particular.

On WWE’s page promoting Sunday’s RAW pay per view, the central image promoting the main event features the same image we’ve seen of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor standing side by side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, to the side, an image promoting the WWE Network shows the same competitors, but this time, Finn Balor is not his usual “Balor Club” self. The former Universal Champion is decked out in his Demon King get-up.

Ever since Finn Balor returned from injury, fans have been wondering when they would see The Demon King return. While it’s been great to see the star with ‘James Dean looks and John Wayne Cool’ back on television, Balor’s painted up demon is what has separated him from the rest of his peers.

Up Next: Original Plan For Anonymous RAW GM Revealed

(Photo: wwe)

After Kurt Angle made the first ever 5 way, Balor commented on his personal Facebook page by saying it would be “every man and demon” for himself. Balor has generally saved his Demon character for only the biggest matches and an extreme five way to become the number one contender would certainly qualify.

One of the knocks on Balor is that he’s too small to make a fight with someone as Beastly as Brock Lesnar look believable. If Finn were to get the chance to face him at SummerSlam, doing so as The Demon King would certainly make him look like a bigger deal to the casual fans who haven’t had a chance to get to know his work as well.

Balor, the man, has lost twice since returning from injury. Balor, the Demon, has yet to be pinned on the main WWE roster. If he does pull the trigger on Demoning up for Extreme Rules, we wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see him come out of the Fatal Five Way as the new number one contender.

More: Nia Jax Blasts RAW Creative Team On Twitter