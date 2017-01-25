Finn Balor Comments On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance

One of the surprising favorites to win the 2017 Royal Rumble is currently recovering from a pretty nasty injury. Rumors have been swirling lately that former Universal Champion, Finn Balor, will make a surprise return into next Sunday’s Rumble.

Yesterday, Balor was having some fun with fans regarding being cleared and possibly appearing at the Rumble. When someone wrote that Balor has been cleared by his doctor to appear at the show, he joked:

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked what the odds are that he would appear this Sunday, he replied:

Those are pretty good odss for someone who hasn’t been on WWE TV since August. Upon arriving on the main roster, Bálor became the first competitor in WWE history to win a world title in their pay-per-view debut.

Would you like to see the Demon King make his return this Sunday at the Royal Rumble?

