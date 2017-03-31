WWE Erases CM Punk From Latest WrestleMania Poll

It’s no secret that CM Punk and the WWE aren’t on good terms. Since leaving the company in 2014, Punk blasted the company for what he considered a lack of concern for his health. While CM Punk chants can still be heard ringing out through various arenas, WWE has made every attempt to shut them down, or berate the audience for cheering a “loser”.
After leaving the company, Punk appeared on his friend, Colt Cabana’s podcast and listed off instances he thought showcased WWE’s disregard for his health, some of which could have left him seriously injured or dead. Once when he was supposed to rehab from a knee surgery for four-to-six weeks, WWE booked him to appear in a TLC (Tables, ladders and chairs) match only three weeks after the procedure.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Another time, he believed he had a concussion, but somehow passed WWE’s concussion test with “flying colors.” (At the time he questioned the test’s effectiveness.) Perhaps the most serious circumstance of WWE neglect was when a WWE doctor told him a mass on his back was nothing serious, but it ended up being a staph infection that had been untreated for so long it could have killed him.
While that was three years ago, the bad blood is clearly still there. WWE is currently running a poll on their website asking fans about their favorite Undertaker WrestleMania match. CM Punk’s name (he wrestled Taker at WrestleMania XXIX) was omitted from the list. That should tell you how WWE feels about him. The options are as follows:
WrestleMania VII – vs. Jimmy Snuka
WrestleMania VIII – vs. Jake Roberts
WrestleMania IX – vs. Giant Gonzales
WrestleMania XI – vs. King Kong Bundy
WrestleMania XII – vs. Diesel
WrestleMania 13 – vs. Sycho Sid
WrestleMania XIV – vs. Kane
WrestleMania XV – vs. The Big Bossman
WrestleMania X-Seven – vs. Triple H
WrestleMania X-8 – vs. Ric Flair
WrestleMania XIX – vs. A-Train and Big Show
WrestleMania XX – vs. Kane
WrestleMania 21 – vs. Randy Orton
WrestleMania 22 – vs. Mark Henry
WrestleMania 23 – vs. Batista
WrestleMania XXIV – vs. Edge
WrestleMania XXV – vs. Shawn Michaels
WrestleMania XXVI – vs. Shawn Michaels
WrestleMania XXVII – vs. Triple H
WrestleMania XXVIII – vs. Triple H
WrestleMania XXIX
WrestleMania XXX – vs. Brock Lesnar
WrestleMania 31 – vs. Bray Wyatt
WrestleMania 32 – vs. Shane McMahon
WrestleMania XXIX is where the Punk vs. Taker match occurred. The omission is especially odd considering Punk is still found everywhere else on the site, including his alumni page. Perhaps WWE feared a Chicago style mutiny and wanted to avoid any chance of Punk actually winning the vote.
Any rational human being would gladly take Taker’s match with Punk over his matches with Giant Gonzales, Diesel or A-Train and Big Show. Ironically, it was that Undertaker match where Punk had the most complaints about being left out of the main event with John Cena when The Rock returned to take his spot.
As for those who will be at this year’s WrestleMania, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.
United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens
RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks
Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar
WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton
Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women
2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.
Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:
MORE WWE:
Top Star Expected To Miss WrestleMania
Watch Finn Balor Return At WWE Live Event