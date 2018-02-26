The Bar Retain Their Raw Tag Team Championships Against Titus Worldwide

Despite walking into the night with three victories over the champs, the team of Apollo and Titus O’Neill (better known as Titus Worldwide) were unable to yank the Raw Tag Team Championships away from Cesaro and Sheamus at Elimination Chamber.

The match started off with The Bar jumping the challengers before the bell rang, but Apollo and O’Neill were able to get the upperhand before the match officially started.

Despite some early offense, the champions quickly took the advantage and isolated Apollo from his tag partner. Apollo finally got the tag in after avoiding a Sheamus shoulder tackle, and a fresh O’Neill rallied to take down both men.

O’Neill dumped Cesaro to the outside, but not before Sheaums caught the blind tag. Sheamus tried to go to the top rope, but got distracted by the crowd and dived right into a Clash of the Titus finisher for a two-count.

Apollo tagged in and hit his standing moonsault, but Sheamus rolled him up for a two count. He went for his finisher but hit in the knee by Cesaro after making a blind tag. Cesaro then dove off the second rope to hit The Bar’s finisher, successfully retaining.

The Celtic Warrior and Swiss Cyborg celebrated in the ring while Dana Brooke helped O’Neill and Apollo to the back.

Barring any more title matches, The Bar will enter WrestleMania 34 as the Raw Tag Team Champions. WrestleMania 34 takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8.