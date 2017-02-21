DX Members Reunite At RAW

Last night some of the biggest stars at RAW’s trip to Los Angeles never made it on camera. We learned that Stone Cold and The Rock were both in the back for different reasons, but they weren’t the only stars to bring back a little Attitude Era magic.

Sean “X Pac” Waltman was in attendance and he caught up with two of his old friends, Road Dogg and Triple H, to snap a DX reunion photo.

Triple H has been busy running major aspects of WWE, but many may not know that the Road Dogg has been a producer and lead on the WWE creative team for the past several years. Shawn Michaels gave a nice shout out to DX when he returned on the RAW before the Royal Rumble, while Billy Gunn was released from the WWE after a wellness violation in 2015. Sean Waltman has kept himsels busy hosting his own wrestling podcast, XPac 12360 on iTunes.

DX’s last appearance as a faction was during Triple H’s match against Sting at WrestleMania 31, was also the first legitimate major confrontation between DX and the nWo: Michaels and the Outlaws, joined by X-Pac, all interfered on Triple H’s behalf, only to be fought off by Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hollywood Hogan, who interfered on Sting’s behalf. Triple H ultimately won the match after attacking Sting with a sledgehammer that was handed to him by Billy Gunn.

