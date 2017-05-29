Former WWE Diva Cameron Discusses Why She Was Released

Former WWE Superstar, Cameron, became one of the original stars of the hit show, Total Divas, in 2013. Unfortunately, her in-ring career never lived up to the same star studded expectations. Cameron recently took to her YouTube channel to discuss her thoughts on the real reason she was let go from the company so early.

“For the people who don’t know, I wasn’t happy with my position in WWE. I was coming to ‘TVs’ and I just wasn’t doing anything. I know that I didn’t have the best in-ring skills, because I was brought up early. I’m really honest about that, I can keep it one-thousand percent. I wanted to go back down to NXT. I’m like ‘I know this may mean I might lose my spot. I know this may get me fired,’ but I rather walk away knowing that I did everything I possibly can, than nothing at all and I walk away with regret.”

Also in the video, which you can see above, Cameron discusses the moment she found out her WWE career was ending.

“I get this ‘ding’ [on my phone] and Mark [Carrano, WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations] says ‘Can you call me?’ And I just knew, so I called him and he told me. It was shocking, but at the same time, that’s just where we were. I’d given my all and things just weren’t progress, so, it hit me, and I thanked him for my time. This is one experience I’m never ever going to forget, unfortunately, it’s not a fairy tale ending.”

As for the real reason why WWE lost faith in her, Cameron says she never even asked.

“To this day, I still don’t know if it’s partially because when I stirred up all the stuff with [the] IWC. That was one of my tactics, to try and get stuff stirring to potentially have a storyline and I never asked, I never asked. I didn’t want to know, because at that point what was done, was done. I never know to this day if it was that, mixed with everything that was already going on and my position with the company.”

Cameron debuted on the WWE’s main roster as one half of Brodus Clay’s back-up dance team, the Funkadactyls. The gimmick seemed doomed from the start. Yet, the other half of the team, Naomi, has survived and is now holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Dropping dirt on WWE isn’t the only news Cameron has been making of late, as she caused quite the stir recently when she told TMZ “she only dates white boys.”

