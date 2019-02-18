WWE: Corey Graves and Wife Allegedly Separated and Divorcing Amid Alleged Carmella Affair

WWE personality Corey Graves and his wife were allegedly separated and divorcing amid his alleged affair with fellow WWE star Carmella.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, sources close to the situation are saying that Graves and Amy Polinksy have actually been going through the divorce process for about six months. They also claim that Graves has not even been living at home for the last two months.

The sources as that Graves reportedly told Polinksy about his new relationship, which he claimed began after he moved out, and she did not take the news well.

On Sunday, Polinksy took to Instagram to call out Graves for what she claimed was infidelity, writing, “This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote in a now-deleted post. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long.”

Polinsky concluded her post with, “@carmellawwe and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!” She later deleted it.

Additionally, Polinsky shared screenshots that were alleged to be between her and Graves, with one message purportedly insinuating that Graves was suffering from suicidal thoughts.

“Give them whatever they need,” Graves wrote in reference to the couple’s three children. “I’ve come to terms recently, that I need to shut it all down. All of it. I’m going to sleep. Maybe I’ll wake up. Maybe I won’t. I don’t wanna wake up anymore. Just make sure the kids know I loved them.”

Many WWE fans have been commenting on the news, with some angry with Graves and others finding some humor in the situation.

At this time, neither Graves not Carmella appear to have commented on the affair allegations.