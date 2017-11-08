Details on 5 WWE Superstar Contracts and Their Expiration Dates

It’s all too easy to forget that WWE Superstars are actually at work as they get power bombed or scream catchphrases into live microphones. As much as we want them to be their WWE characters forever, they are just as pedestrian as we are.

We’d like to think that the Undertaker or John Cena will always be apart of WWE. While their legends may prove to be eternal, WWE Superstar’s contracts are finite.

That said, the folks at Fightful composed a list of upcoming expiring WWE contracts. Let’s have a look and take a guess as to who will be re-signing and who may be gone for good.

Brock Lesnar

Contract Expires: After WrestleMania 34

While the Beast Incarnate’s forte lies with him tossing humans in a violent manner, his second most prominent strength is his savvy approach to business.

Lesnar has impressively played WWE and UFC off each other on several occasion. However, Lesnar doesn’t quite have the leverage he’s used to as his potential UFC super fight was killed by Jon Jones’ failed drug test.

Despite his apparent aloofness to the prosperity of WWE, Lesnar seems to have a soft spot in his heart for wrestling. Even further he’s a got a pretty good gig. When Lesnar makes his rare appearance he usually never has to talk or even wrestler. And when he actually does have a match, things go well for him.

Lesnar will do his best to make it look like he’ll leave WWE, but he’s not going anywhere.

Chance He Leaves: 2/10

Paige

Contract Expires: 2019

Forecasting Paige’s future is nearly impossible as we are still unsure of her present.

However, she’s rumored not only to be returning to SmackDown this month, but WWE has a storyline ready for her.

Paige can certainly be a valuable part of WWE but not a necessary talent. WWE an the Women’s Revolution has gone on fine without her thus far and in two years, after the addition and facilitation of Asuka and Ronda Rousey, WWE may not need Paige at all.

Even further age is about to legally bind herself to Alberto Del Rio, which is bound to be risky.

However, Paige is very young and very talented, so we’ll sit directly on the fence on this one.

Chances She Leaves: 5/10

Big Show

Contract Expires: February 2018

Big Show is currently out for the next few months after undergoing a procedure on his hip. Some think that this is the unofficial end for future WWE Hall of Famer, and it very well could be.

Regardless, the 45-year old is very close to retirement but he may have one more WrestleMania moment left in him. So expect him to be gone next year, but stick around for ‘Mania.

Chances He Leaves: 10/10

Daniel Bryan

Contract Expires: September 2018

Daniel Bryan spent the summer of 2017 teasing a return to wrestling. However, WWE will never allow him to wrestle on their property.

In light of that, Bryan has all but declared that he finds a place to compete once his contract is up.

The SmackDown GM’s health has been the biggest issue and he claimes that his concussion based limitations are a misunderstanding.

We can expect Bryan to leave as soon as he can.

Chances He Leaves: 9/10

Mauro Ranallo

Contract Expires: June 2019

This isn’t exactly a pressing matter as the world we live in may not be existing by 2019.

However, we’ll humor this and guess that Ranallo climbs the ranks of WWE and becomes Michael Cole’s replacement (if we’re all still here, of course).

Chances He Leaves: 3/10