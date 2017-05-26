WWE Cancels Manchester Event In Wake Of Bombing

In the wake of last week’s cowardice terrorist attack that killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, WWE is cancelling their NXT Live event in the same building on June 6.

But what the company is doing instead is even better.

WWE announced it will be cancelling the show out of respect to the victims but will instead its their superstars to the local hospitals to visit with those affected by the tragedy.

WWE posted the following from their UK Twitter account.

“Out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy, WWE is cancelling the NXT event on Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena, and giving fans who purchased tickets to the show a full refund and offering them the option to receive a free ticket at point of purchase to the NXT show on Wednesday, June 7 at First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Our Superstars will be in Manchester on June 6 visiting with those affected by the tragedy and WWE is making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

We look forward to returning to the Manchester Arena on Monday, November 6 for Raw and Tuesday, November 7 for SmackDown Live.”

Good on ya, WWE.

Photo Credit: WWE