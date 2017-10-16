WWE Legend Bubba Ray Dudley Retires

Bubba Ray Dudley has announced his retirement from wrestling after 26 years inside the ring.

Bubba Ray and brother D-Von once made up one of the fiercest tag-team duos in the WWE — the Dudley Boyz.

Ring of Honor Wrestling shared the news with fans Monday morning on Twitter.

“Thank you for everything @bullyray5150,” the group wrote alongside a clip of the wrestling champ.

The heavyweight’s announcement comes after he suffered a concussion in September during Ring of Honor’s “Death Before Dishonor XV” in his six-man tag title match with The Briscoes against The Bullet Club. Dudley spent a night in the emergency room following the fight, leading him to question his future in the ring.

During an event in Pittsburgh Friday, the wrestler came out to make a farewell speech to fans, despite Ring of Honor telling him he did not need to make an appearance.

THANK YOU to the office @ringofhonor, “the boys” and most of all EVERY fan around the world. It has been MY Honor. 🤘#GlobalWars https://t.co/cPfyHbXdwG — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) October 16, 2017

The wrestler told fans he didn’t know whether he’d return to the ring, but he wanted to give them a proper goodbye during the event.

Just 24 hours later, Dudley formally announced his retirement after his match at Global Wars.

Alongside D-Von, the Dudley Boyz pinned their way to tag-team belts 10 times with the WWE, and Bubba Ray earned eight Hardcore championship titles.

The pair announced their joint retirement from the WWE on an episode of Monday Night Raw last year, but as they were wrapping up farewells in the ring, they were attacked by rivals Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Though Bubba Ray now says his days performing are finished, he and D-Von certainly aren’t leaving their wrestling careers for good. The partners run their chain of wrestling schools together, teaching up and coming students how champs really fight.