Big E And Summer Rae Respond To Sex Tape/Photos Rumors

Following last week’s illegal hack and leaking of an explicit private tape involving Paige, Brad Maddox, and Xavier Woods, rumors began to spread around social media that more photos and videos would leak of other WWE Superstars.

Two names rumored to be targeted in the hack were Big E and Summer Rae. Thankfully, the rumors turned out to be false and Summer Rae and Big E took to Twitter to comment on them.

For disseminating this nonexistent nonsense, I pray the inside of your thighs chafe bloody every day of your existence. Amen. https://t.co/qjoISr5TVj — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) March 20, 2017

As they say, dont believe everything you see on the internet. There’s people out there with a lot of time on their hands & a big imagination — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 19, 2017

While the WWE would like fans to be focusing on the Road to WrestleMania 33 and avoiding this controversy altogether, it’s likely their stance on any type of punishment for Paige or Xavier Woods will not change. As previously seen with other superstars, WWE views their stars as the victims in these instances.

Had Big E been a part of the recent hack it would have been particularly troublesome for the WWE considering he and Xavier Woods are two of the three hosts of this year’s WrestleMania in Orlando.

I would not expect any mention to be made of the incident as WWE realizes that most of its audience is unaware that the event ever took place. They also have the power of the modern news cycle on their side. What once could have lingered and caused irrevocable damage to one’s public image is often swept under the rug by the next news cycle.

RAW will take place in Brooklyn tonight on the USA Network and it will be interesting to see if The New Day, who generally mix a good amount of sexual innuendo into their comedy, will be asked to change their tune out of deference to the current situation.

