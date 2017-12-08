WWE Considering Big PPV Outside of North America in 2018

WWE fans outside of North America may get something they’ve long been hoping for: a PPV event.

Though WWE does occasionally have PPV events outside of the United States borders, they are virtually always in Canada. This could change in 2018, with officials reportedly considering a PPV that would air from Australia. This is according to an exclusive report filed by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WWE had a massively successful Global Warning Tour in Australia back in 2002 that culminated with a show that drew over 50,000 people. The hope would be that a PPV show in 2018, possibly dubbed Global Warning II, would exceed that attendance figure.

The event would reportedly be held at the Cricket Grounds in Melbourne, Australia. That venue could hold in excess of 100,000 people, so we could be looking at one of the largest events in WWE history if they go through with the show, which is currently slated to possibly occur in October.

While fans have long expected that a non-North America PPV show would occur in the United Kingdom, Australia also makes sense for many reasons. Wrestling has seen a resurgence in the land down under in recent years, and WWE has done some successful recruiting there, notably signing talents such as Emma, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay.

If the show were to occur in October 2018, it would be the second PPV of that month. TLC is presently scheduled to take place in Boston on October 21, 2018 and will be a RAW branded show. WWE has held PPV events outside of North America before that were only available in their home territories. We aren’t sure if this show would be exclusive to Australia or not, though it would seem unlikely with the advent of the WWE Network. It’s hard to imagine WWE wouldn’t make the event available worldwide on their streaming service. The last WWE PPV held outside of North America that was available to watch live in the U.S. and Canada was SummerSlam 1992.