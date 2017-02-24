Someone Is About To Beat Goldberg’s Legendary Win Streak

Goldberg is the holder of the most famous win streak in professional wrestling history.For more than a year, Goldberg didn’t lose a single match in WCW. According to the company, his streak stretched to 173 wins and 0 losses before Starrcade 1998, when Kevin Nash snapped the streak with help from his NWO teammate Scott Hall.

With Goldberg’s recent return to the WWE spotlight, his win record has also been mentioned a lot on WWE TV. What the WWE has failed to mention and possibly even notice is that another current WWE superstar is about to break his legendary streak.

NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka, is the most dominant performer to ever come through WWE developmental. She broke Paige’s inaugural title reign of 308 days to become the longest reigning NXT Champion in history and is currently sitting at 149-0 losses.

According to many, Goldberg’s historic “173 wins” without a loss in WCW was a little bit inflated. The actual number is reportedly 157 straight wins without a loss.

However, a lot of people will still consider Goldberg’s record to be 173 wins without a loss. In that case, Asuka is only 25 matches from passing that mark as well, so it will be interesting to see if the WWE will keep her push going or even acknowledge that she is so close to the record.

