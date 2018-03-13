WWE Gives Surprising Gift to Fans Following Ronda Rousey’s Absence on RAW

Most of the WWE fans attending this past Monday’s edition of RAW in Detroit, Michigan no doubt expected a live appearance from Ronda Rousey.

After all, WWE had announced that Rousey would be appearing at every edition of RAW throughout March until WrestleMania 34. Instead, Rousey was nowhere to be found on the March 12th show outside of some video packages.

Fans voices their frustrations on social media throughout the show, but it was the live fans that really got the short end of the stick. Enter WWE public relations to smooth things over with their most loyal Detroit fans.

According to a post on social media, WWE handed out mini Snickers bars to the fans in lieu of Ronda’s absence. No, we are not making this up. Here’s the proof:

As an apology for not getting Rousey.. WWE officials were handing out snickers…..Yeah #RAW pic.twitter.com/6qn42Tgcau — Xeryus | XThreeee (@XThreeee) March 13, 2018

Hey, what can we say. The company wasted no expense here…they splurged on Snickers with Almonds!

Funny enough, WWE also went about deleting the article on their website that had previously stated Rousey would be at every edition of RAW heading into WrestleMania. WWE does announce that every live event is “subject to change,” so this kind of thing is always a risk if you buy a ticket intending to see someone. WWE is in their full legal right to change Rousey’s schedule, though it will no doubt disappoint some fans.

After Ronda Rousey wasn’t featured on #Raw tonight, WWE quietly deleted the article announcing she’d appear on every pre-WM34 episode. Full story: https://t.co/Yzhoacc36s pic.twitter.com/370OKbcLNp — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) March 13, 2018

The article which previously advertised Rousey for the Detroit RAW show now re-directs to Rousey’s WWE biography page.

As of right now, Rousey is only confirmed for the April 2nd edition of RAW in Atlanta, the final show before WrestleMania 34.