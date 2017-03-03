WWE Announces Decision On Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania Opponent

Where is there for a WWE superstar to go after burning down his frenemies sacred burial barn? To a number one contender’s match, of course. WWE announced today that Randy Orton will face off against AJ Styles next Tuesday on Smackdowwn LIVE to determine, once and hopefully for all, the real number one contender to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship.

“Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan reviewed all that happened this past week and have determined that The Viper and “The Face that Runs the Place” must go head-to-head this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network to finally establish who will take on The New Face of Fear on The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For a brief moment last Tuesday, it seemed as if the ongoing controversy surrounding the WWE Title had finally been settled. Styles defeated Luke Harper to gain the spot as The New Face of Fear’s ‘Mania challenger. But 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner Randy Orton —who had previously stated that he would not challenge Wyatt as long as he was the master and Orton the servant — burned all of that to the ground when he suddenly declared that he was coming for the WWE Title in Orlando.



Many are speculating that AJ’s inclusion in this storyline has simply been to set up a conflict with he and Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon that will culminate in a match between the two at WrestleMania.

Will Bray Wyatt find a way to involve himself in Tuesday’s contest or will he be too busy rebuilding his shed? To find out who is finally heading to WrestleMania, tune in to Smackdown LIVE on the USA Network Tuesday night at 8pm ET.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.

MORE WWE:Alberto Del Rio Debuts On Impact Wrestling / Finn Balor’s Wrestlemania Opponent Revealed / Why Renee Young Is Getting Death Threats

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!