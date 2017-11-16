WWE Announces 2018 Survivor Series Location

In an attempt to re-establish ‘Survivor Series’ as one of the “Big Four” pay-per-views, WWE announced on Wednesday that the 2018 Survivor Series event will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Much like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, the event will be part of four nightly shows from the same venue with NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live running from Saturday through Tuesday night.

“WWE today announced that Los Angeles will host Survivor Series Weekend in 2018 with NXT TakeOver (Nov. 17), Survivor Series (Nov. 18), Monday Night Raw (Nov. 19) and SmackDown LIVE (Nov. 20) – all taking place at STAPLES Center over four consecutive nights,” WWE wrote in a press release.

The 2017 Survivor Series event takes place this Sunday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The card will include two traditional 5-on-5 elimination matches, The Shield taking on The New Day in a six-man tag team match and WWE Champion A.J. Styles taking on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.