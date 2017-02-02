WWE: All Elimination Chamber Participants Announced

Shane McMahon wasted no time letting AJ Styles know when he would get his WWE Championship rematch tonight on Smackdown. As the show kicked off with a backstage exchange between Styles, Shane O Mac and Daniel Bryan, Shane announced that Styles and Cena would be entering the February 12th Elimination Chamber match with Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, The Miz and Bray Wyatt.

The winner of the Elimination Chamber will have to defend the WWE Championship against Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton.

