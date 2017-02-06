Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Fight With Anorexia

Smackdown Live Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss, has already been in some intense battles in her short WWE career, but the 25 year old superstar is now speaking out about a fight she had to win long before stepping inside a WWE ring.

Before becoming the WWE’s “5 ft of Fury”, Bliss was a competitive cheerleader for the University of Akron. It was there where she overcame a life-threatening run-in with anorexia in the fall of 2009. Bliss recently spoke to Ohio.com about confronting the eating disorder head on.

“I had gone through it first in high school,” said Bliss. “Then when I joined college cheer, we had a very strict workout regimen that we had to follow. And I had just recovered from the first eating disorder. We had to sign in to do cardio, BOD PODs [a measurement of muscle vs. fat in the body], the things athletes should do. But it re-triggered everything for me. I went from 120 pounds to 80 pounds in about six weeks.

“That was the main reason I left Akron. It was after a football game. I was still in my uniform. I told my coach that I needed to go home and get help. I checked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital [in Columbus] and the doctors were amazing and helped me get through it all. It was a tough time but it also made me the person I am today.”

Alexa has taken Smackdown by storm after defeating Becky Lynch for the Women’s Championship at 2016’s Tables Ladders and Chairs pay per view. While currently a heel on television, Bliss’ personal testimony will certainly resonate with the WWE’s young, female fanbase.

