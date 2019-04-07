WrestleMania: Rey Mysterio Reveals Family Snaps During Hall of Fame Ceremony

During the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony ahead of WrestleMania 35 Saturday, Rey Mysterio shared two photos with his family on his Instagram page.

Mysterio, whose real name is Oscar Gutierrez, is married to Angie Gutierrez. The couple have two children, son Dominic, 22, and daughter Aalyah, 18. In the first photo, the family of four sat in the audience, with Mysterio wearing his trademark mask. The second photo showed the family in a hotel hallway.

“HOF vibes with the Fam!” Mysterio, 44, wrote in the caption.

The 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the night before Sunday’s WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Harlem Heat and The Hart Foundation were inducted, with Sue Aitchison recieving the Warrior Award. D-Generation X, made up of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and X-Pac, were also inducted.

Mysterio will be in the ring during WrestleMania 35, taking on Samoa Joe for the WWE United States Championship. His participation was questionable after he suffered an ankle injury on Monday Night Raw when he stood up for friend Kurt Angle during a match with Baron Corbin. He missed his match against Andrade during Tuesday’s SmackDown, but was cleared to face Samoa Joe Saturday.

Dominic is expected to be ringside during his father’s match on Sunday. He has reportedly been training to become a wrestler himself with Lance Storm, so it is possible he could play a role during the fight with Samoa Joe.

In 2005, Dominic famously was part of a storyline where Mysterio fought Eddie Guerrero over custody of Dominic. Guerrero claimed he was actually Dominic’s biological father, before Mysterio and Guerrero launched into a wrestling match to decide who would be Dominic’s guardian. The story ended when Mysterio opened a briefcase that had the custody papers inside, thanks to Guerrero’s wife Vickie.

During an interview with ProWrestling.com at the Hall of Fame red carpet, Mysterio said he was icing his ankle from the moment he arrived in New York.

“After Wednesday when I got into New York the only thing I have been doing is icing my ankle, raise it up, and I have been using some newer technology to keep the inflammation down and the swelling, I am almost pain free I am about 95% and range of motion about 90% so I have one more night to soak it all in and be ready for tomorrow, so I will be good, I’ll be good for tomorrow,” he said Saturday.

Photo credit: Instagram/Rey Mysterio