WWE Picks Location for WrestleMania 35

Just as WWE begins its official charge to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, the location for next year’s WrestleMania 35 has already been decided.

According to Robbie Fox on Twitter, WWE will return to New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium for WrestleMania 35. The East Rutherford venue also hosted 2013’s WrestleMania 29.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 35 will be held back at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey (promoted as New York). Philadelphia and Detroit were the other frontrunners but I’m told NY is a done deal at this point. — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) January 31, 2018

At Metlife’s last WrestleMania installment, over 80,000 fans packed into the football stadium to see the rematch between John Cena and The Rock. WrestleMania 29 also marked the last time we’d see CM Punk at WWE‘s Showcase of the Immortals as he took on the Undertaker in a memorable contest. Now that the venue is set, maybe Rock and Punk will feel a nostalgic tug to come back and compete at the old setting.

There’s currently no detail on why WWE chose MetLife over Philadelphia and Detriot, both of which are rabid wrestling centers. Philadelphia last honest a WrestleMania in 1999 (WrestleMania 15) while Detroit enjoyed more recently enjoyed WWE’s traveling mega show in 2007 (WrestleMania 23).

In the name of reckless speculation, we have a feeling that WrestleMania 35 will be dominated by Braun Strowman. If we had to bet on it, we’d wager a sack a shekels that Strowman will step into the ring with Roman Reins for the Universal Championship. And given their destructive history, we predict that combustible pair will need Hell in a Cell to get the job done.

Can’t wait!