WrestleMania 34: Fans Not Happy With Braun Strowman Picking Child for Tag Title Match

Braun Strowman had his pick of anybody in the WWE locker room for his match at WrestleMania against Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Champions.

But instead of choosing a wrestler, he picked a child from out of the crowd.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Strowman and “Nicholas” went on to win the tag titles, with Strowman doing all of the work and pinning Cesaro with a Running Powerslam.

While it definitely wasn’t what the fans at home were expecting, they still weren’t happy about it.

Glad he won the title but this storyline is horrible. I am not 10 years old. You pick the biggest, strongest guy, the guy who pulls down a studio set with a grappling hook…just to be apart of an extremely PG Storyline..#PGERA #PGERA #BraunStrowman #Wrestlemania #Mania pic.twitter.com/NmIxEF0fHT — Ramsey Sidawi 🎙 (@WWERamsey) April 9, 2018

Congrats to Braun Strowman and Nicholas. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/GSpqcEav25 — Squared Circle Journal (@sqcirjournal) April 9, 2018

I like kids and I like Braun Strowman so why did I hate that segment? — Amy Faye (@heyamyfaye) April 9, 2018

The tag team championship is currently held by a 10 year old boy called nicholas and Braun Strowman… Wtf — Just Andy! (@JustAndino) April 9, 2018

I don’t know what wrestling is anymore. Braun Strowman is tag team champions with a child that I’m pretty sure he stole. — Christian Mayland (@MaylandRambles) April 9, 2018

This is not what got Braun Strowman over. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 9, 2018

Did a child just become tag champ with Braun Strowman? How much weed have I smoked tonight? #WrestleMania — Suplex City Limits (@SuplexCityLimit) April 9, 2018

“Glad he won the title but this storyline is horrible. I am not 10 years old,” Ramsey Sidawi wrote. “You pick the biggest, strongest guy, the guy who pulls down a studio set with a grappling hook…just to be apart of an extremely PG Storyline.”

“I like kids and I like Braun Strowman so why did I hate that segment?” Amy Faye wondered.

“The tag team championship is currently held by a 10 year old boy called nicholas and Braun Strowman… Wtf.” @JustAndino wrote.

“This is not what got Braun Strowman over,” Fightful reporter Sean Ross Sapp wrote.

“Did a child just become tag champ with Braun Strowman? How much weed have I smoked tonight?” @SuplexCityLimit tweeted.

It was reported after the show that Nicholas was not a random fan. The 10-year-old is the son of WWE referee John Cone, who has been with the company since 2006.