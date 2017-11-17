WrestleMania 34 Tickets Now Available

WWE announced on Thursday that tickets for WrestleMania 34 are now available.

THE WAIT IS OVER! Tickets are available starting RIGHT NOW for @WWE @WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8! Tix: https://t.co/6fS9lP9jxS #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/aPdwUQgafT — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2017

WrestleMania 34 will take place on April 8, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This event will mark the first time WWE has held WrestleMania at the Superdome since WrestleMania XXX, which famously had Brock Lesnar end The Undertaker’s legendary undefeated WrestleMania streak (21-0) and Daniel Bryan close out to show by defeating Randy Orton and Batista to become WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

With Brock Lesnar now the current WWE Universal Champion, a title he won by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, the rumored headliner for the 2018 edition of WrestleMania will be Lesnar versus Roman Reigns with the title on the line.

Lesnar and Reigns last squared off in a singles match at WrestleMania 31. But due to fans ruthlessly disliking Reigns being pushed as the next top face of the company, WWE called an audible and had Seth Rollins insert himself into the match via a Money in the Bank cash-in to make it a triple threat.

Will this rumored rematch be better than the original? Or will WWE be forced to change plans again? We’ll find next April!