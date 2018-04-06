Photos of WrestleMania 34’s Stage Leak

When WrestleMania kicks off Sunday afternoon, WWE will hope to transplant fan in the building and those watching at home to a new world. Every WrestleMania set is unique and typically inspired by the host city. And the early looks at WrestleMania 34’s stage are no different.

With just hours remaining before the New Orleans mega show blasts off, pictures of the event’s stage have leaked.

Update on the Wrestlemania 34 set. I like it, but the stage is kinda small. It’ll be interesting to see it when the show starts. pic.twitter.com/0kMmThW0iV — #GRANDSLAMROLLINS (@BlackoutPW) April 6, 2018

Wrestlemania Stage Construction. 📷 Stage WWE pic.twitter.com/XZUBuPae4K — ʜᴇᴇʟ ʙʏ ɴᴀᴛᴜʀᴇ (@HeelByNatureYT) April 4, 2018

Despite the stage needing plenty of work, things look promising. Fans are already expecting one of the best WrestleMania’s of all time and having a proper set could be the detail that helps make this ‘Mania special.

Sunday will be the second time in five years the Mercedes Benz Superdome plays host to WWE‘s grandest event. The last chapter, WrestleMania 30, is regarding as one of the best shows in WWE history. A lot of those fond memories come from the near biblical story of Daniel Bryan and his ultimate underdog tale. As irony has it, Bryan will return to New Orleans under what appear to be miraculous circumstances after getting medical clearance from WWE to compete once again.

Bryan will team with Shane McMahon against the diabolical Canadian duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. All signs point to Bryan leading to Superdome in yet another earth-shaking YES! chant after a big victory.

This will also be the first fully indoor WrestleMania since 2014. In the years since names like Sting and the Undertaker have had to make their ominous entrances in the daylight. But that won’t be the case on Sunday.

We’ll keep you posted on any other leaks that slip out of the Superdome but we’re so close to the show, you may as well hold out for the real thing.