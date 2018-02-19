Big Women’s Match Announced for this Week’s WWE RAW

We know a little bit more about what we can expect from this week’s WWE RAW.

One day after the company announced a big men’s match that would involve Elimination Chamber participants, WWE has now announced that we will have a women’s match that also consist of the Elimination Chamber participants from that side of the roster.

The announcement was made via WWE.com:

With the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for the Raw Women’s Championship only six days away, the participants will get the chance to square off in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match as Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James take on Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville. With WWE Elimination Chamber looming, who will assert dominance in this final showdown prior to stepping inside the unrelenting structure? And how will dynamics such as Bliss’ attempting to regain the favor of Mickie and the apparent frostiness between Banks and Bayley play into the contest?

The difference between the men’s and women’s matches is, of course, the fact that the men’s match will now feature seven competitors. Following last week’s controversial finish on RAW, both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor were added to the match by GM Kurt Angle. The winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match will go on to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at WrestleMania 34.

On the women’s side, RAW women’s champion Alexa Bliss is being forced to actually defend her belt in the chamber, something she has made no bones about criticizing over the last couple of week’s on RAW. The women’s match on RAW will surely be interesting as Bliss teams up with Absolution members Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Will they be able to co-exist, and will Paige play peacemaker from the outside?

There are all kinds of interesting directions that WWE could take the women’s Chamber match and the groundwork will be laid this week on RAW.