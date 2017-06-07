Women’s Championship Match Announced For Money In The Bank

Lana may have been denied her spot in the Money In The Bank match, but thanks to Naomi, she will be jumping the line to get her first WWE Championship shot at Money In The Bank.

After Lana‘s distraction cost Naomi the 6 man tag team opener on SmackDown, Naomi begged Shane McMahon to give her a match at Money In The Bank with the Ravishing Russian.

Ironically, it was Lana‘s husband, Rusev, who appeared in a video package on SmackDown several weeks ago demanding a Championship shot at Money In The Bank. At the time, Lana was simply a dancing vignette that reminded fans more of the Emmalina disaster than a Championship contender.

Weeks later, Rusev has yet to be seen and Lana now is in position to win her first solo Championship in her first solo main roster match.

Lana had previously taken to twitter to ask her new boss for a spot in the first ever women’s Money In The Bank match.

Days after WWE posted stunning images of the SD Live star’s new ring gear, Lanatweeted, “Dear Shane McMahon, can I please negotiate being put in the first ever MITB women’s match? I’d like to be a part of history. Thank you.”

But considering she has yet to have a singles match on the WWE’s main roster, getting a spot in the history-making ladder match proved to be a long shot.

Lana and Rusev joined the Smackdown Live roster as a part of the Superstar Shake-Up. While we first assumed that meant it would be business as usual for Rusev‘s valet, it was soon announced Lana was coming to women’s division as a singles competitor. Lana has toured with NXT and WWE had reportedly been considering a singles run for her that would tie into her dance background for some time now.

She will get her first shot at two time Women’s Champion, Naomi, at Money In The Bank, which takes place on Sunday, June 18th in St. Louis, Missouri.