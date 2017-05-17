Why Braun Strowman Backed Down From The Undertaker

Somewhat lost in the confrontation between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker on this week’s RAW was what happened before The Big Dog ever made it to the ring.

As it was Braun Strowman who first faced off with The Undertaker before slowly exiting from the ring and making his way to the back. The move left many confused as it seemed odd for Strowman to back down when he has been booked as such an unstoppable monster over the past six months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to IWNerd, the reason for Strowman’s backing away was that Vince McMahon wanted to tease a future match between he and The Undertaker.

Strowman was one of the many names rumored to face The Deadman in Orlando on April 2 but the company decided against it, for now anyway.

Having him included in the segment at all seems to point to the two meeting at some point in the future, as they’re claiming that it was a sign of respect to The Phenom. As Strowman is clearly the big man of the future in the WWE, having the two face off could have also been a way to tease the torch eventually being passed from one to the other.

Either the way, the bigger implication here is that the WWE does not feel like WrestleMania will be Undertaker’s final match. There have been many rumors that his need for a major hip surgery would force his match with Reigns to be his final match.

As for Strowman, the Monster Among Men has shown a lot of improvement in his in-ring work, so it comes as no surprise that officials are high on him and even though he may not be in a marquee match at WrestleMania, you can bet he’ll be a name fans are talking about after the event.

Speaking of WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE:

Injury Update On Dean Ambrose

Why The WWE Almost Fired John Cena

Kevin Owens Destroys Twitter Troll After Goldberg Loss