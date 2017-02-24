Watch WWE Tear Up A Fan’s Hulk Hogan Sign

The WWE is doing all they can to tamper the excitement surrounding a possible WWE return for Hulk Hogan or they are wanting the WWE Universe to pretend he never existed. This past Monday on RAW, a fan was seen holding up a “Where’s Hogan” sign during the Big Show vs Braun Strowman match. WWE officials were not too happy to see the sign pop up on camera, so they simply walked by and tore it up.

Per Sources Sports caught the incident while watching RAW and tweeted a video of it below.

Watch the third row. WWE security takes away their signs. One of which says, “Where’s Hogan?” #RAW pic.twitter.com/zEpUKCKSaM — Per Sources Sports (@PerSources) February 21, 2017

The WWE wasn’t the only ones who saw the sign as the Hulkster actually sent out his own tweet to answer the fan’s question.

The Hulkster has been exiled from the WWE since 2014 when racially insensitive comments overheard in his private sex tape were made public. While Hogan would go on to win a lawsuit that would essentially bankrupt Gawker, the WWE has yet to bring the Hall of Famer back into the fold. The latest rumors from Social Times suggest that WWE may be very close to changing their tune.

“Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was asked about Vince McMahon’s rumored ‘big surprise’ for WrestleMania 33, and he answered by saying that he expects it to be Hulk Hogan. So, we’ll see what happens. Whenever Hogan does come back, it’s unlikely that he’ll have another match, despite the fact that he very badly wants to have at least one more match in a WWE ring. But, due to his age, and his long history of back issues, WWE has been hesitant to clear him for in-ring competition.”

It’s not at all uncommon for WWE to take signs away from fans, but oddly enough, ripping up the Hulkster’s sign could actually be good news for the Immortal One.

