Watch Roman Reigns Spear The Undertaker

Roman Reigns was supposed to “settle the score” with Braun Strowman at the conclusion of tonight’s RAW, but The Big Dog was interrupted by the man he has a date with destiny with in only 13 days in Orlando.
In a match eerily similar to their bout at Fastlane, two of the baddest dudes on RAW bashed each other all over the ring as the Brooklyn crowd intermittently broke into “We Want Taker” chants. Yeah, they knew what was coming.
During the bout, Strowman nearly took Roman’s head off with the steel steps, but Reigns countered with a Superman punch. As Roman began to set up Strowman for the spear, The Undertaker appeared in the middle of the ring between the two behemoths. Taker first chose to drop Strowman with an impressive chokeslam, but it left The Deadman open for a spear from Reigns.
As Roman walked up the ramp, Taker popped up and gave the classic throat slit gesture as if to tell Reigns it will take more than that to keep the Phenom down at WrestleMania.
Reigns has his sights clearly set on retiring The Undertaker at WrestleMania, however no mention of Taker’s legendary career being at stake was made during tonight’s RAW. As for Braun Strowman, we’re still unsure where his cards will fall in Orlando, but many expect to see the Monster Among Men involved in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
