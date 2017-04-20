Watch Paige Talk WWE Suspension On Total Divas

On this week’s episode of Total Divas, WWE star Paige was suspended from the organization after failing the WWE’s wellness policy, and the outspoken wrestler had plenty to say about the move.

“WWE posted a statement about me failing the wellness policy,” Paige said in a clip shared by E! News. “We get drug tested all the time…first of all, I don’t do drugs.”

She went on to explain that she passed the test, but was suspended because she didn’t take it in time.

“Second of all, I did the test and I passed it,” she said.”They’re only suspending me because I didn’t take it in the allotted time that they gave me.”

The episode also focused on Brie Bella’s journey to conceive a child, with the star first thinking her diet might be the problem.

“If my body can’t figure out how to conceive on a vegetarian diet, my body can only figure it out with meat…then I just don’t think kids are it for me this lifetime,” she said.

However, she learned that it might be her cryotherapy treatments and not her diet that may be the issue, and as we know now, Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan were able to conceive. The couple is expected to welcome their baby girl, Birdie Joe Danielson into the world any day now.

Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!.

