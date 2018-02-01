Vince Mcmahon Promises to See Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 34

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon tweeted at Ronda Rousey on Thursday, wishing the former UFC Champion a happy birthday and promising to see her at WrestleMania 34 in April.

“Happy birthday to @RondaRousey! See you at @WrestleMania.”

In case you missed it, Rousey made her WWE debut in the closing moments of Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia. Moments after she arrived it was reported by ESPN that she had signed a full-time deal with the company.

“This is my life now,” Rousey said. “First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said in an exclusive interview with Shelburne. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported the following day that the WWE plans to pair Rousey up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, paying off the match that was hinted at way back at WrestleMania 31.

While she hasn’t been seen on television since her debut, Triple H said in an interview with USA TODAY that she’ll be training down at the Performance Center once filming wraps up on the movie Mile 22, starring Mark Wahlberg alongside Rousey.

“She’ll finish up this movie, and then she’s in,” Triple H said. “She’ll be at the Performance Center, she’ll be training and work with us every day. And we’ll see where it goes. It is not for lack of desire or motivation if anything. The two times she has been at the Performance Center training, we’ve had to try to get her to back off because she will train all day and all night if we let her.”

WWE veteran Natalya believes the the retired mixed martial arts fighter already has the respect of the women in the locker room.

“I’ll tell you one thing, because I am in the women’s locker room,” Natalya said. “There is nothing but respect towards Ronda, no matter how anyone felt [about] how they debuted her. I think we are all excited about having her there, because there are so many possibilities of what we can do with her. We are all wondering if she is going to be on Raw or SmackDown. I really want to work with her, because I know we would tear it up.”