Vince McMahon Has A Huge Trade In Mind For Next WWE Draft

The Road to WrestleMania is always a thrilling time for WWE fans. Speculating on who was going to be matched up at this year’s “Ultimate Thrillride” has given the WWE Universe months and months of optimistic speculation. But now that the card is set, its time to look ahead to WWE’s second season that will inevitably follow WrestleMania with new storylines and new superstars.

With the brand split firmly in place, this year’s post-WrestleMania should provide an excitement we haven’t seen in sometime. Rumors are flying that the WWE wants to have another draft, possibly as soon as June, to mix up the rosters, andAccording to Cageside Seats, there are two big moves Vince McMahon personally wants to see in the coming months.

While Vince has personally teased Roman Reigns being traded to Smackdown, the biggest move on Vince’s mind is currently getting AJ Styles over to Monday Night RAW. The Chairman has been extremely impressed with The Phenomenal One and the work he has been doing during his stint with SmackDown LIVE.

Apparently Vince would like to make him one of RAW’s biggest stars, and is even reportedly considering building the entire show around him which seems hard to believe considering Roman Reigns will still be there, but it is a great sign for anyone worrying that Styles would be falling into the midcard after losing his WWE Championship.

Considering AJ has been “fired” from Smackdown and is likely to battle the show’s commissioner at WrestleMania, a move to Monday nights definitely doesn’t seem out of the question.

The same source is claiming that the other big move Vince has in mind will see The New Day move to SmackDown LIVE. The WrestleMania hosts have clearly done everything possible on RAW and are in desperate need of new scenery or a complete separation.

The feeling is that a move to the Tuesday night show will freshen them up more as it allows them to bring new material to a different audience, as well as work with some newer teams, such as American Alpha.

As for that WrestleMania card that is already set in stone, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

