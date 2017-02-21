Vince McMahon “Fires” The Rock Before WWE RAW

The Rock had been backstage at RAW all day working on scenes for Fighting With My Family, a film about the real life of WWE superstar Paige and her wrestling family. Many were speculating that The Great One would make an appearance on tonight’s show, but instead he graced the live RAW audience by sharing a special pre-show moment with Vince McMahon.

Thanks to the Staples Center crowd, we now know that Rock appeared before the crowd shortly before RAW went on air to film a few shots for the movie. It’s unknown how the footage will be used, but cameras were rolling as The People’s Champ entered the arena. The Rock cut a promo for the crowd and joked about not casting John Cena in it because it’s a good movie, then Vince McMahon‘s music hit and Vince came out to “fire” Rock and walk the former WWE Champion off the stage.

Funny moment: Rock got walked off stage by Vince McMahon. #raw pic.twitter.com/pjcXOt9G6t — Marcus Vanderberg (@marcowill) February 21, 2017

We also learned tonight that Stone Cold was backstage at RAW and yet it is starting to appear that neither of the WWE Hall of Famers will appear on television.

The Rock will be back out after the show to film a scene in the movie, which will feature Paige defeating AJ Lee for the WWE Divas Championship.

