Vicki Askew, Mom of WWE’s Vince McMahon, Dead at 101

Vince McMahon’s Saturday should have been a triumph top to bottom with the Royal Rumble, but news broke before the show regarding a significant loss the WWE chairman recently sustained. McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, passed on Jan. 20 in Woodlands, Texas.

Askew was born on July 11, 1920, in Florence, South Carolina, an only child to parents Orpheus William Hanner and Victoria Kennedy Hanner. She would later have two songs, Vince and Rod, with Rod preceding her in death by a year, according to her obituary.

According to the obit, Askew’s childhood was far from easy, explaining her difficulties in an interview with North Shore Church back in 2018. “My mother had to go to work to support me and my three brothers. She started by selling Avon. During the Great Depression, I remember drawing my foot on pasteboard and putting it in my shoe (the sole had holes and no one could afford new shoes),” Askew said in the chat.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 22 in Montgomery, Texas, with a private burial to be held later in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania. Askew’s life had plenty to celebrate, including a career in civil service with a position as a secretary and administrative assistant with the Chamber of Commerce in Pembroke, Florida.

She was also a major tennis player, playing until age 94 and always taking in matches on television. Askew also refused to be part of the “Senior League” with her love of tennis.

Vince McMahon is Askew’s only living son, with four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren rounding out the family. After her husband passed in 2010, Askew moved to Bentwater Yacht and Country Club in Montgomery, Texas. McMahon has posted well wishes for his mother in the past, sometimes using her as an inspiration for fans and followers. Her longevity and spirit seems to live on with her son and his extended family, as McMahon continues leading the charge at WWE at 76.