Wrestling World Pays Tribute to Vader

WWE and WCW legend Leon “Vader” White passed away Monday evening at the age of 63. His son released the news Wednesday morning and the wrestling world flooded social media with memories and tribute to one of the business finest big men.

Vader’s career lasted the better part of three decades and spanned literally across the globe. We picked out a few of our favorite posts from his peers, but nearly everyone in wrestling with access to the internet has made a gesture in Vader’s memory.

“Sorry To Hear About The Loss Of Another Great! Rest In Peace My Friend!” wrote Ric Flair.

“It’s with sad condolences to hear that my longtime friend @itsvadertime has passed away. He was a great person to manage and a great human being,” wrote wrestling icon Harley Race. Race managed Vader during his stint in WCW.

“My heart is heavy with the news of Leon White’s passing. He was an amazing performer who brought out the very best in so many. Best big man ever, the most effective monster heel of his generation. My heartfelt prayers to his loved ones, and my gratitude for having known him,” posted Mick Foley.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Vader. He was one of the all-time greats. My prayers go out to his family, may he rest in peace. #RIPVader,” wrote Booker T.

“Sorry to hear about the passing of #Vader #LeonWhite, one of the best big men of all time. I never worked with him..or even met him..but his legacy and contributions to the wrestling biz will live on forever! #RIPVader,” wrote Chris Jericho on Instagram.

WWE also posted their own statement regarding the fallen legend.