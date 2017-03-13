Update On Mick Foley’s Future As RAW GM

Mick Foley‘s career as RAW GM appears to be nearing the end. Foley seemed like an odd choice for typically heel-minded Stephanie McMahon to pick as RAW GM from the start, but the two co-existed fairly well for a long time before Stephanie reverted back to her usual McMahon ways.

Now that Stephanie is constantly berating Foley every week on TV, the writing is on the wall that Foley will be removed from the role sooner or later. Foley, himself, has referenced this many times in the past few weeks and this weekend gave another tease on his personal Facebook page when he referenced the fun he’s had working with Stephanie and asked fans who they’d like to see replace him as the GM.

“Things really get rolling on the new season of Holy Foley when WWE Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon – WWE stops by for dinner – and refuses to leave! Join us for a season full of highbrow high jinx only on WWE Network!

OK, none of that is actually happening – a new season or Steph moving in – but I always got a kick out of this photo (taken pre-haircut, in our #McMahonFoleyConnection high-fiving days) and hope that some of you do too. I also think it’s indicative of the fun I have had working with Stephanie (although the past few weeks have been a little rocky) and of a friendship spanning 18 years.

Assuming Mrs Foley’s baby boy gets the boot sometime in 2017, who would you like to see in the GM role?”

With Mick’s recent health problems and the WWE’s history of keeping programming fresh by hiring and firing GMs when the show needs a boost, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Stephanie bring in some new blood after WrestleMania.

One name that has been heavily rumored to take Foley’s place is none other than new Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. Angle is rumored to be back on television as soon as the RAW after WrestleMania and an authority role outside the ring would be a great way to bring back the former WWE Champion. He and Stephanie have a long history of great on screen chemistry together and Angle would be the perfect babyface counterpart to her Authority, heel dictatorship.

