The Undertaker Was Backstage At A Recent WWE PPV Show

Heading into WWE Survivor Series, there were rumors that we might get a return from The Undertaker. The return obviously didn’t happen, but apparently the WWE icon was backstage at the show.

According to Jerry Lawler, The Undertaker was at the show in Houston (Undertaker’s hometown) and looked to be in great show.

“I think he might have looked too good. I think when you get when you hang around or you show up and you look that good, they in the WWE, they’re ready for you to come back. You know, closer to the time after WrestleMania and I think I said that I believe we’ve seen the last of Undertaker in the ring. Now, I’m going to I’m going to go back on my word. Just looking at him the other night, I think there’s some more matches left in the Undertaker,” Lawler said on this week’s episode of Dinner With The King.

The biggest match still on the table for a returning Undertaker would be a WrestleMania bout with John Cena. That prospective match has been talked about for years but never has come to fruitition. Cena does not currently have a firm opponent for WrestleMania, though a match with Jinder Mahal has been rumored. Needless to say, an iconic match between Cena and Undertaker would drum up just a little bit more fan interest than a match between Cena and Mahal.

Lawler brought up Cena on the show, mentioning John’s reaction backstage at Survivor Series when he saw Undertaker watching the show on a monitor alongside Kane and Lawler.

“So there’s a TV and monitor to watch the show,” Lawler said. “There were three seats. Three chairs in front of the monitor and I was sitting in the one on the left hand side and in the middle now, to my right, sitting next to me, was Undertaker. And to his right sitting next to him was Kane.

“We were all just sitting here watching the show talking about old times and stuff, and all of a sudden, the door happened to be open. All of a sudden, we saw John Cena. He went past the door and glanced in, and then he just went past. Suddenly we saw him backing up, he just backed up, and he looked in at the three of us sitting there – and he said, ‘that’s pretty cool.’ And he just walked on.”

Whether or not Undertaker does decide to return to the ring for another match, we know when he will next appear on WWE television. He has been confirmed to appear at the RAW 25th anniversary show in January.