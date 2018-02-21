New Footage of Undertaker Training Keeps WrestleMania Rumors Alive

Week by week the crossword puzzle that is The Undertaker‘s retirement gets filled in a little more. And on Tuesday, more evince surfaced that suggests The Deadman will be at WrestleMania 34.

Michelle McCool, a former WWE Superstar, posted a video of her husband doing some heavy duty squats. Normally we would read into a 52-year old man exercising, but after John Cena‘s (Taker’s rumored New Orleans opponent) made a not-so-subtle Undertaker reference on last week’s RAW, we just can’t help out imagination.

Here’s the actual footage — you’ll have to scroll a couple slides to get to The Undertaker portion of the workout video.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that the current plan is to have the two WWE icons square off at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Meltzer qualified his assertion that unless Taker changes his mind, WWE will move forward with the match.

While it’s still early, things are looking imminent. For several months now, Cena and Taker have made headlines as a contest WWE was eyeing. Now, it seems that we will finally get this overdue dream match.

Given that Taker issued a heavy retirement metaphor after his WrestleMania 33 loss to Roman Reigns, this surely will be his final match. At 52-years old, there’s just not much left for him to accomplish in WWE, but an epic showdown with the face of WWE may be the perfect way to end an immaculate career.

For Cena, this marks his return to WWE’s main event. Although one could make the argument that WWE’s brightest stage is wherever Cena goes, but for the past few WrestleManias, Cena assumed more of a supporting cast member’s role. But by entering the ring with the Undertaker, John Cena will have one of the biggest matches of his career.

