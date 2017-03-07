Undertaker Wanted A Different Superstar To End His Streak

Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker‘s streaks was unquestionably one the most shocking moments in WrestleMania history and it might have never happened if The Undertaker had his way.

It turns out Brock Lesnar wasn’t the first person The Undertaker asked to break his historic winning streak, as Kurt Angle was asked back in January 2006. The Olympic Hero recalled the time he was asked by The Deadman to end the streak during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything session.

“Undertaker did go to me in January of that year (2006) and said, “Listen, I think we should talk to Vince. I know you’re champion. I know they don’t want to go with me as champion, so I’m willing to lose if we have to. I never had that WrestleMania match that I wanted and I know that I can have it with you.”

“He encouraged me to talk with Vince. It was never thought of. Vince never thought of it. As a matter of fact, Vince shot it down right away! But it was an idea Undertaker had. It wasn’t an idea I had. It wasn’t an idea Vince was thinking of doing. Vince McMahon didn’t want it and it was an idea that got shot down. That conversation was very quick, very brief. (laughs)

“Fortunately, Undertaker did have those WrestleMania Moment matches afterward, so I was really happy for him that he had that.”

The Undertaker would continue his streak at WrestleMania 22 by defeating Mark Henry in a casket match while Angle lost the World Heavyweight championship in a triple threat match against Randy Orton, and the winner of the contest, Rey Mysterio.

Thankfully, Taker’s streak would last another 8 years, thus only adding to the importance of Brock Lesnar breaking it.

Taker is set to bring his 22-1 WrestleMania record to Orlando as he faces off with Roman Reigns in what could possibly his final bout on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

