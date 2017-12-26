The Undertaker to Set up next Match at RAW’s 25th Anniversary Episode?

Unlike many of his peers, The Undertaker makes his rare WWE appearances count. The past several years have taught us that if Undertaker shows up on WWE cameras, it’s because he’s setting up a match. Well, the Deadman will be at RAW’s 25th Anniversary episode on January 22, and it sounds like he won’t be there to shake hands and kiss babies.

A report from WrestlingNews.co suggests that Taker may indeed be prepping for a return to WWE action. Their report cites a source within WWE who said “Taker is not going to appear on that show just to wave and say hello. I’ll leave it at that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Could this actually be happening? It’s been well documented that Taker is believed to be in great shape. He’s been implicated in a multitude of rumors regarding another match, but none of it came to fruition. So while we may have been catfished a few times by the Deadman, his name still is all too relevant.

The RAW in question will host a slew of retired WWE Superstars who will help the celebration but if Taker is looking to set up a feud, it may the perfect target. The Royal Rumble will take place that following Sunday on January 28, could Taker set up something for the Philadelphia event?

While there’s been an abundance of rumors concerning Taker’s return, he has yet to have an appointed attached to his name. If Taker is to come back, he’ll likely pick, or at least hint at a challenger on his RAW appearance. However, if he comes back, it will most certainly be a WrestleMania match.

WrestleMania was actually the last time we saw Taker. After his loss or Roman Rings, The Phenom put together a not-so-subtle metaphor by placing his gear neatly in the center of the trying. However, despite the clear message, no one in WWE has confirmed the Deadmans’s retirement.

In an interview with Wrestlezone, WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, had a lot to say about The Undertaker’s current standing in WWE. According to Good Ol’ JR, The Deadman may still be alive:

“Until he says he’s done he’s not done. I think Vince McMahon is a marketing genius. He’s not going to miss any opportunity to monetize and maximize this amazing investment in this legacy of The Undertaker. Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time,” he said.

This story is bound to continue, and we’ll keep you updated on all things Undertaker.