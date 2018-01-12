Update on The Undertaker’s Health Further Implies WrestleMania Match

On Thursday, a story leaked asserting The Undertaker does indeed have a WrestleMania match set. However, many fans are still skeptical that ‘Taker will actually be in New Orleans on April 8th. But an anecdote from a peer further confirms that the Deadman is still very much alive.

Bruce Prichard, a former WWE official and Undertaker’s original manager as Brother Love, joined Sirius XM Busted Open Radio show and shared first-hand insight into the current condition The Undertaker. According to Prichard, the 52-year old looks to be in exceptional shape.

“I thought he looked the best I’ve seen him in 10 years, he said he felt better than he’s felt in 10 years. He looked fabulous,” he said.

Will we see the Undertaker at #WrestleMania34? @bruceprichard tells @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 the Deadman told him #WrestleMania last year was his final match, but Bruce is quick to point he’s heard this before. pic.twitter.com/iWYWAqZqpr — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 12, 2018

Prichard said The Undertaker reiterated that he had wrestled his last match, but according to Prichard, Undertaker has been telling him that for 15 years.

While Thursday’s report looked to guarantee Taker’s involvement at WrestleMania 34, it’s not to know that the Deadman is looking spry. If we can be honest, Taker was not up to par in his last match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. He looked old and injured, and to be frank it was sad to see him look so mortal.

The story was that Taker needed surgery to fix a wonky hip and all signs point to that having happened. Even more, Taker was backstage for SmackDown this week, which is a vacuum doesn’t sound like a big deal. However, SmackDown was in Birmingham Alabama, the site of WWE’s orthopedic authority, Dr. James Andrew. While we are speculating, it’s not a hard logical jump to make – the Undertaker was in Birmingham to get a check up.

Combining Prichard’s anecdote with the other information we know, it looks all but certain that not only will we get the Undertaker at WrestleMania 34, but one that is in prime shape.