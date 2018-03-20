The Ultimate Deletion Earns Hot Opinions from WWE Legends and Fans

Woken Matt Hardy finally brought his magnum opus, The Ultimate Deletion to the WWE Universe—and the review are in.

WWE dedicated the final 20 minutes of RAW to broadcast Bray Wyatt’s journey into the Hardy Compound. Featuring a world of eccentric characters and mind-bending surrealism, Matt Hardy’s Woken Universe made an impression on WWE fans and former wrestlers alike.

However, those feelings are just as strong as they are mixed.

Some loved it:

I’m deleted. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 20, 2018

.@MATTHARDYBRAND is insanely f**king talented. Greatest new character in the business in a decade or more. #UltimateDELETION. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 20, 2018

Matt Hardy just deleted Bray Wyatt in the most bonkers #RAW main event of all time. The #UltimateDeletion lived up to all the hype and more. Fantastic. So proud and happy for @MATTHARDYBRAND — Kenny McIntosh (@KennyMc1985) March 20, 2018

Please let this be the highest rated segment in #Raw history. #WWE #UltimateDELETION — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 20, 2018

I don’t care what anyone else says, #UltimateDeletion is the most entertaining 20 minutes of TV I’ve seen in months. It was a work of art.#RAW — Boss Wrestling (@BossWrestleNews) March 20, 2018

Others really hated it:

#UltimateDELETION More like Ultimate Failure — Kester (@Detspray) March 20, 2018

I want the last 15 min of my life back #UltimateDELETION pic.twitter.com/N8tSD6Ckii — Charles Glover Jr (@GloverIsGood) March 20, 2018

The Final Deletion >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> #UltimateDELETION And it’s not even close. What I saw tonight lacked any of the charm, absurdity, or fun cameos that made the original so much fun.#WWE #RAW #IMPACTonPop — Sebastian (@SebastianIWR) March 20, 2018

Regardless of your opinion, we can applaud WWE for trying something new. Even more, they gave Hardy and Wyatt the final chapter of RAW, a gesture that certainly was not necessary. So yes, it was weird, but I you were expecting something straightforward, then you missed hundreds of context clues.

Congrats to Matt Hardy for fighting and winning this battle to bring his creation to life.