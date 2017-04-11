Two Former Women’s Champions Show Up On RAW

The Raw Women’s Division just got a huge boost of new life tonight during the Superstar Shake-Up. As Sasha Banks and Bayley were chatting in the ring, two time Smackdown Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss and former six time WWE Women’s Champion, Mickie James, showed up to announce that they would be a part of Monday nights going forward.

As Mickie came to stake her claim for the Women’s Championship, she was met by the bulldozer that is Nia Jax. Nia, who had already defeated Charlotte earlier in the evening, took out everyone in the ring except for her real life best friend, Alexa Bliss.

It appears we could be seeing a new bond forming between Nia and Alexa on camera which can only spell bad things for Raw Women’s Champion, Bayley.

“I am so excited to put all that #SDLive drama behind me and focus on what I do best!” – @AlexaBliss_WWE #RAW #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/z50uOSnyHc — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 11, 2017

We still don’t know which women will be heading to Smackdown from Raw, but it’s likely we could see Charlotte and at least one other star wearing blue by the time tomorrow night is over.

