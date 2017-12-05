Triple H Thinks You are Not Qualified to Reject Roman Reigns

For nearly 4 consecutive years, WWE pushed Roman Reigns into the biggest opportunities they can manufacture. Many fans think WWE stubbornly sticking to Reigns because they want to re-create John Cena’s magic. However, Triple H says the company stuck to Reigns for a simpler reason: he’s really good.

In an interview with The National, Triple H was asked to expand on why is so infatuated with The Big Dog. For Triple H, Reigns effectiveness as a top guy is no longer questionable.

“I think he is one of the best that the WWE have right now. Roman is in a unique position because the fan base tends to believe that he is this chosen one that the WWE wants in this position so they choose not to accept that position. But the truth is, and some people will listen to this and want to argue against it, but honestly most of the people who argue against it aren’t qualified to make that argument. I am. Roman is one of the most skilled performers bar none in the WWE right now and that is on every level,” he said.

Triple H said that even if some fans are still unsure about Reigns, The Big Dog will typically make the decision for them by the end of the show.

“It is funny that Roman goes to the ring every night and there is a decision being made whether they want to boo him or cheer him depending on where you are and depends what is done. But usually by the end of the night, because he works so hard and he is so good at what he does that he wins them over. That has been the trend recently, as you saw with John Cena, as you see with others. He is a skilled guy in the ring, no matter how you break it down. I would consider him to be one of the very best in the WWE today,” claimed Triple H.

At this point, it really is not worth debating whether or not Roman Reigns has “it.” The question was never about his talent but if WWE could put him in the right situation to succeed. WWE is guilty of pushing him too hard, however, they’ve corrected their eager approach and let him endear himself to fans in a slower, more natural manner.

The slow burn is working too, Reigns is getting more cheer than ever; just in time for WrestleMania season.