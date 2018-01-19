Triple H Rocks Out to ‘Moana’ Song During Lip Sync Battle

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and The New Day all made a special appearance on Thursday night’s The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote the RAW 25 event in New York City on Jan. 22.

And since they’re all entertainers, Fallon decided it was the perfect opportunity for a Lip Sync Battle!

The New Day started things off, teaming with Fallon to sing “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men, which they nailed.

When it was McMahon and Hunter’s turn, it was a toss up between “Seek and Destory” by Metallica (Triple H’s pick) and “How Far It Goes” off the Moana soundtrack. The spinner landed on the latter, and Triple H’s reaction was priceless.

McMahon started things off, clearly knowing all the words given she’s a mother of three daughters. But things kicked into overdrive when the 14-time world champion jumped in to finish the song. Even The New Day couldn’t believe how good he was.

Fans watching along at home on Twitter felt the same way.

Once his solo was over, Fallon stepped in to declare Hunter and McMahon the winners. He also announced that he’ll be in attendance for next Monday’s special Raw event.

Also in attendance for next week’s event, which will simulcast from the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center in New York City, will include WWE Superstars from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live and a laundry list of WWE legends including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Chris Jericho.

The only match announced for the even thus far is Roman Reigns defending his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. Though based on his win on The Tonight Show, hopefully we’ll see another knockout performance from Triple H.

